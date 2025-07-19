Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.