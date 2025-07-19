Arizona State Retirement System Buys 572 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of LRN opened at $133.23 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.27.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

