Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 20.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 43.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.13.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

