Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 47,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $537,262.56. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.16. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

