Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $147.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $66,084.60. This trade represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

