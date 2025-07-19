Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.