Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.