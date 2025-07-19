Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 931,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.70 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

