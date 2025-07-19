Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 88.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.3%

Air Lease stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $60.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.