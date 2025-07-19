Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $10,561,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.78 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

