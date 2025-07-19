Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.67 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 6.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in OneMain by 21.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,925 shares in the company, valued at $18,446,250. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,190. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.95%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

