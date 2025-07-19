Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM opened at $11.94 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

