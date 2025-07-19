Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,460.90. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

