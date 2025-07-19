Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $64,658,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1,301.3% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,234,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,007,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 27,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $604,909.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 673,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,718.19. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 267,079 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,975. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

