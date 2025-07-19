Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,229,000. JBGlobal.com LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $59.64 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.