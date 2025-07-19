Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:LPX opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

