Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,591.38. This represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,300 shares of company stock worth $17,082,238. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

