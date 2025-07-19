Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rambus by 18.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 45.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 0.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.