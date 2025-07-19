Arizona State Retirement System Sells 109 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,631 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $15,260,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $164.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Insider Activity

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.