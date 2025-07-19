Arizona State Retirement System Sells 140 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,713,000 after acquiring an additional 105,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after acquiring an additional 289,484 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTN stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

