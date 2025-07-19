Arizona State Retirement System Sells 191 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RHP opened at $99.92 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

