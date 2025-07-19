Arizona State Retirement System Sells 233 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 6.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

SKY stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

