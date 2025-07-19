Arizona State Retirement System Sells 279 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CRUS opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.