Arizona State Retirement System Sells 418 Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

