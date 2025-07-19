Arizona State Retirement System Sells 812 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.48 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

