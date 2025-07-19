AstraZeneca FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,071,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.