Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
BLZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 9.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,043,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 260,768 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $10,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 202,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
