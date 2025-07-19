Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

