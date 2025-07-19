Barrington Research Estimates IMAX’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. IMAX has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

IMAX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of IMAX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

