Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 47.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 208.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $40,209.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,673.14. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $91,855.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,636.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,513 shares of company stock worth $1,261,765 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE BE opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.10 and a beta of 3.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

