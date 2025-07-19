Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

