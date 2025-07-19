Brian Armstrong Sells 183,506 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 183,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $72,883,078.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $208,911.42. The trade was a 99.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total value of $65,485,648.26.

On Friday, July 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total value of $10,796,526.55.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total value of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total value of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,968,800.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $419.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.65. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.10.

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.