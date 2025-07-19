Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Southwest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.