CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $49,048,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

