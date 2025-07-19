Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total value of $3,439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 651,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,075,816.80. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $347.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

