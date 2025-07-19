Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total value of $3,439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 651,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,075,816.80. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $347.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
