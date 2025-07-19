Cedric Francois Sells 137,465 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,912.27. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Cedric Francois sold 1,900 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $38,171.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ APLS opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

