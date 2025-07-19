Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $51.15.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

