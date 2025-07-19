Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.10.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $419.78 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,245,915 shares of company stock valued at $447,462,456 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

