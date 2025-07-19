Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,743 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,609,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

