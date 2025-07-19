Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 235.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,642,000 after buying an additional 3,520,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,988,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after buying an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of ENTG opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

