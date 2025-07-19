Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 116,607 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -14.10%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

