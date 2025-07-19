Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 27,514 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $6,464,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,498,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Bank of America started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DB opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

