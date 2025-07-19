Cerity Partners LLC Sells 11,908 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,461,539.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $570,128. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRBR stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

