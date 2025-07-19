Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.3%

PIPR opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.06. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.