Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chewy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chewy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 178,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chewy by 1,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of CHWY opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.