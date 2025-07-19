Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chewy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chewy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 178,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chewy by 1,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.