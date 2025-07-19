Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given a $123.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price target on Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

