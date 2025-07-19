Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $93.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

