Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

C opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $93.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Citigroup by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

