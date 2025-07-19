Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.50. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

CBSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

