Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CMC opened at $52.63 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

